Sen. Cruz, Colleagues, Applaud House Effort to Sanction ICC After Actions Against Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) issued a joint statement after the U.S. House of Representatives approved sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the court’s decision to apply for arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Upon approval, the senators said, “We are very pleased that Speaker Johnson moved forward with sanctions against the International Criminal Court for the outrageous actions against the State of Israel.

“This measure received bipartisan support in the House and we urge Senate Democratic Leader Schumer to immediately bring this legislation to the floor for a vote in the Senate.

“We support the House of Representative’s proposal because without strong action now, it is our opinion that the ICC will eventually come after U.S. personnel.

“It is Israel today and the United States tomorrow. We must stand firmly against the ICC in order to protect our own forces in future conflicts.”