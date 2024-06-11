Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Camp At A Glance Fact Sheet  

Summer Camp Season

Girl Scouts in San Jacinto Council is hosting a variety of camping opportunities! Starting in early June and continuing until early August, the council is offering both day camps and overnight camps for multiple age groups.

“Camping and exploring the outdoors has remained a vital component of the Girl Scout experience. Focused on discovery and relationship building with the environment and other campers, each adventure instills confidence, valuable life skills, and a sense of community in each girl,” commented Mary Vitek, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council chief executive officer.

Day Camps:

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council offers full day, staff-led day campsat Program Place for Girls in Houston (near the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto headquarters, which is very close to Fox 26 studios) and the Girl Scout Resource Center at Katy Mills Mall. Girls can work on badges, sing new songs, and make new friends.



Camp sessions focus on arts, games, STEAM, and crafts. Snacks are provided daily. Day campers must bring a sack lunch and water bottle. The Council hosts seven weeks of day camp sessions starting June 10 and ending Aug. 2. Day camps operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Mondays through Fridays.

Camp sessions focus on arts, games, STEAM, and crafts. Snacks are provided daily. Day campers must bring a sack lunch and water bottle. The Council hosts seven weeks of day camp sessions starting June 10 and ending Aug. 2. Day camps operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Mondays through Fridays. Day camp sessions are designed for Brownie and Junior level Girl Scouts at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

Overnight Camps:

More than a get-away, summer camp is a place where campers explore the outdoors, try new activities, practice independence away from home, learn to work with others, make new friends, and so much more.

Girl Scout Camp combines classic camp activities, including kayaking, horseback riding, ziplining, and campfires, with unique Girl Scout traditions of camp songs and games.

Overnight camp sessions are available for Girl Scouts Daisies through Ambassadors.

Campers stay in tents, tree houses, cabins, or dormitories depending on choice of camp location. Girls are assigned units based on their session, and units are assigned based on how many girls are in a session.

Camp Properties:

Camp Agnes Arnold– Shadow Lake, locate near Lake Conroe, is the main attraction at Camp Agnes Arnold, offering 35 acres of cool, refreshing fun for Girl Scouts. Campers can focus on climbing at the Adventure Park, canoeing, or camping skills during their sessions. Whether you love the lake, want an introductory session to the great outdoors, or are a seasoned camper looking for more, Camp Arnold has the perfect session for you.

Camp Misty Meadows– Located in Conroe, Misty Meadows Ranch is recognized as one of 2023’s Best Summer Camps in the United Sates by Newsweek! Campers can register for a progressive horseback riding program or two-level vaulting program. If horses aren’t your thing, campers can choose to practice living off the land or spend their days glamping in one of the climate-controlled dorms.

Casa Mare– Located in Seabrook, Casa Mare is the perfect venue for seaside fun and also great for trips to Galveston or Kemah. Girls can learn beginning sailing skills or advance their skills even further. Campers of all ages can focus on STEAM activities as well as learning outdoor skills. Whether you love the bay and want to sail, unleash your creativity with STEM, or cook up a storm, Casa Mare is the place for you.

Galveston Bay House– The Galveston Bay House can serve as a hotel and launch point to discover Galveston Island attractions. The home is nestled on seven acres of land with natural water features for plenty of onsite exploration and activities. The Galveston Bay House can serve up 30 girls in two troops and is the perfect location for a weekend getaway as our Girl Scouts tour Galveston Island.

Camp Pryor, located on the Colorado River near Nada, offers weekend horseback riding and the perfect space to explore the beaches of the Colorado River, learn outdoor cooking skills, or hike through camp.

Camp Robinwood, near Willis, is a beautiful camp offering Girl Scouts many different accommodations and activities. It is home to Lake Ann where girls can enjoy canoeing and other water fun. The camp is also home to the council’s riflery, Archers In Motion (AIM) programs, and Carousel weekend programs.

Camp Whispering Pines in Garrison is the perfect getaway in the Piney Woods of east Texas. Girl Scouts will enjoy camping in the woods, hiking winding trails, and observing wildlife on the lake’s new deck. The camp is located near several east Texas attractions, such as the Texas Forestry Museum, Texas State Railroad, and more.

GSSJC Key Facts:

38,000 girl members

17,000 adult members

26 counties including Angelina, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Wharton

Schedule media tours and camp visits!

Please contact Kendall Zwang at (713) 292-0372 or MaKlay Simon at (325) 262-1862 to schedule media tours, camp visits, and interviews. Thank you for your consideration!