Free Juneteenth Program:  Black Cowboy Experience and Choir on June 15 at The Heritage Society

Houston, June 10: On Saturday, June 15, join The Heritage Society’s annual Juneteenth program experience “From Plantation to Emancipation” with an emphasis on Black Cowboys who shaped our City and livestock industry. Special guest speakers include a descendant of Reverend Jack Yates, performers from The National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, Founder Larry Callies of the Black Cowboy Museum, and Rodeo Cowboy Harold Case. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at 1100 Bagby Street, in the museum gallery and is free this year thanks to sponsor Canine Companions.

“Attendees will enjoy a red punch and a Lucy Pearl’s tea cake reception, gospel songs, General Order No. 3, learn about the Jack Yates House, and how Black Cowboys made an impact in Texas.” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “We also plan on highlighting how three of the city-owned historic houses on our Juneteenth tour are designated as Sites of Memory for the UNESCO’s Project ‘Routes of Enslaved Peoples.”

“Following the program is a Visit Houston Signature tour experience with re-enactments called ‘From Plantation to Emancipation’,” Bell said. The tour is $25 and also include Lucy Pearl’s teacakes and red punch.

Visitors may also enjoy a Juneteenth Teacakes Black History Tour for $17, on June 15 and June 19 at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., or 2:30 p.m. Please see www.heritagesociety.org for ticket information to all of their Juneteenth events from June 1 to June 20.

More about The Heritage Society: Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved, restored, and moved an additional nine historic buildings to Sam Houston Park. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information about Houston history tours, programs, and venue rentals, please see www.heritagesociety.org or call 713-655-1912.