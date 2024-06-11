DPS Reminds Texans to Plan Now for Hurricane Season

AUSTIN – In support of hurricane preparedness efforts across the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans to make an emergency plan as hurricane season gets underway. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1 through November 30.

“These storms can pose a serious threat to communities, and it’s crucial that Texans are prepared for whatever may come our way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The time to take action to keep your families, loved ones and property safe should a tropical storm or hurricane hit our state this year – is now.”

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS SAFETY TIPS:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes items such as water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents. Ensure your kit is stored in an easily accessible location, like your vehicle.

Review hurricane evacuation maps and identify your local evacuation zones. Choose at least two routes in case you need to evacuate.

Keep your vehicle fueled and ready to go in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly, including appropriate transportation and support. Ensure they have access to needed medications, medical equipment and mobility aids.

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive real-time information and always follow evacuation orders from authorities.

Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for more information on building an emergency kit, evacuation routes and other hurricane safety preparedness tips.