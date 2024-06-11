Communities In Schools of Houston Kicks Off Summer Internship Programs in Healthcare and Law, Energy and Mental Health

Houston Bar Association, Houston Methodist Hospital and Smithwood Medical Institute are key partners in this Initiative

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) has kicked off its 2024 summer internship and externship programs where high school juniors and seniors are provided with job readiness, career preparedness, life and leadership skills, and exposure to professional work environments to prepare them for the future. This is the key pillar of CIS’s workforce development initiative to provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the workplace and in life.

CIS students receive valuable experience through partnerships with Houston Bar Association, Houston Methodist Hospital and Smithwood Institute and through dynamic, hands-on training in hospital and law firm settings. Additionally, the Lazarus Energy Empowerment Program (LEEP) and Behavioral Health Workforce Recruitment, Education and Development Initiative (WREDI) externships offer opportunities in career preparedness and the energy and mental health fields.

All of CIS of Houston’s internships are paid opportunities. Many CIS students use this money to help support their families and save for college.

The students in these programs receive CIS services on their high school campuses. These include academic support, mental health services and resources and referrals to those in need. Each school has a dedicated CIS Student Support Manager who provides invaluable mentorship and assistance to these teens throughout the school year.

“At CIS of Houston, we are proud of our workforce readiness initiative made possible by our committed partners,” says Lisa Descant, CEO of Communities In Schools of Houston. “The depth and breadth of the programs are incredible, exposing our students to unprecedented opportunities in several disciplines. They also learn practical skills about interviewing, resume writing, career preparation and business etiquette, all of which contribute to future success.”

Patient Care Assistance Internship Program

The Houston Methodist Hospital Patient Care Assistance Internship Program provides graduating high school seniors with practical experience in the healthcare profession. Students work within hospitals over the summer, 48 hours a week, completing hands-on training and developing valuable skills to benefit them in their futures. They rotate nursing floors, so they are exposed to multiple disciplines, including maternity, cardiovascular, neurology and orthopedics.

Through the Smithwood Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program, students attend a summer-long intensive course in the evenings, where they learn the principles of the profession and participate in labs to prepare them for the CNA Texas State Certification Exam. Many go on to successful careers in the healthcare field.

Legal Internship Program with the Houston Bar Association

This program provides an eight-week learning experience for CIS of Houston high school juniors and seniors to intern at Houston-area law firms, corporate legal departments, and public interest agencies. The essence of the HBA/CIS partnership is simple: provide enriching environments in which underserved students can work, learn, and be inspired by legal professionals.

At the end of the internship, the students get to participate in a mock trial. This is a highlight of the program, in which they are able to take what they’ve learned, including stronger critical thinking skills and debate techniques, and apply them to a courtroom setting.

Lazarus Energy Empowerment Program (LEEP)

The LEEP Externship prepares high school juniors and seniors for the workforce. This program offers a transformational experience that expands the interns’ view of themselves and the opportunities available to them. Benefits to the student include personal development, college exposure, career prep and energy exploration. LEEP is a building block towards the discovery and achievement of full potential.

Behavioral Health Workforce Recruitment, Education and Development Initiative

The WREDI Externship provides CIS students with exposure to mental health professions. This is a paid summer experience working in various departments at mental health facilities, with tasks ranging from clerical, client intake, and tours, to shadowing behavioral health professionals.

Students and parents who are interested in being a part of the CIS program at their schools should contact the principal or guidance counselor for more details. CIS of Houston is on 163 school campuses across six school districts, including Aldine, Alief, Fort Bend, Houston, Spring and Spring Branch Independent school districts, as well as Lone Star College campuses.

For more information about Communities In Schools of Houston and its programs, please visit www.cishouston.org.