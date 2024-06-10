Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County Closes June 10

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close permanently at 5 p.m. June 10.

Center location:

Harris County

Vera B. May Community Center

2100 Wolf Rd.

Huffman TX 77336

Operating schedule until closing is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To find other open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

Deadline to apply to FEMA is July 16.