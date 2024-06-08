Sens. Cruz, Kaine Introduce Bipartisan Bill Ensuring Military Officers Receive Training on Constitution 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the Constitutional Orientation Military Mandate Amplifying National Duty (COMMAND) Act, which ensures newly commissioned U.S. military officers receive training on the Constitution before reporting to their first operational assignment.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Our military officers swear an oath to support and defend our Constitution. It is basic common sense to ensure that they are grounded in the Constitution’s history and text. I am proud to introduce the COMMAND Act with Sen. Kaine, which will ensure that officers receive that education before taking on their tremendous responsibilities, including and especially leading America’s finest young men and women in defense of our freedoms.”

Sen. Kaine said, “Our servicemembers take an oath to support and defend our Constitution, rather than any individual or administration. This legislation would provide our next generation of military leadership with a fuller understanding of what their oath entails and the sacred obligation they incur when they raise their right hand and affirm their commitment to our founding principles.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz’s COMMAND Act would require the U.S. Department of Defense to ensure newly commissioned military officers receive training on the Constitution before assuming their first position of leadership, including: