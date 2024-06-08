

Harris County Pets is Overcapacity! Adopt, don’t shop!

HOUSTON – Summer has arrived, bringing a surplus of unhoused puppies and kittens. Many of these animals are being brought to Harris County Pets (HCP), which is already overcrowded with homeless dogs and cats, surpassing its capacity. To encourage community members to adopt, HCP has initiated a promotion called “Name Your Adoption Fee!” until the end of June 2024. This allows adopters to choose their price when adopting a new four-legged family member. All adopted animals from HCP are spayed or neutered, receive age-appropriate vaccinations (including rabies), are microchipped, and receive a one-year Harris County pet license. It’s a great deal!

HCP currently houses almost 700 animals, and over 175 are available for immediate adoption (already spayed/neutered). Around 40% of the animals brought to the shelter are surrendered by their owners for various reasons. While not all animals at the shelter are adoptable due to factors such as age, being feral, illness, aggression, or injury, many of them would be wonderful pets for individuals and families.

Pets are great companions to humans. Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.

However, owning a pet is a commitment that requires an investment of time and money, so when adopting a pet, please consider:

Selecting a pet that is suited to your home and lifestyle. Do you have time to walk your dog? Would an older pet be more suitable than an active kitten or puppy?

Avoiding impulsive decisions when selecting a family pet.

Owning only the number of pets that you can provide for appropriately.

Ensuring that the pet is properly vaccinated, identified, and registration is up to date.

HCP, located at 612 Canino Road in Houston, has many animals ready for a loving home. Stop by and choose yours! Visit countypets.com for photos and bios of all adoptable pets at HCP. If you cannot adopt a pet, consider volunteering at our shelter. Volunteers are needed to facilitate adoptions, socialize, and foster animals. For more information, email volunteer@countypets.com or call (281) 999-3191.