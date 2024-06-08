LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF JUNETEENTH

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch, the Fulshear Branch, and the Mission Bend Branch, will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Regular library hours will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies or music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).