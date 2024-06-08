Coastal Prairie Conservancy  Successfully Conserves Additional Land on the Historic Katy Prairie

June 07, 2024 – Houston, Texas –The Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) is delighted to announce the successful completion of a critical conservation easement project on the historic Katy Prairie. Strategically located in Waller County, this property is adjacent to already conserved lands and will be part of the larger Katy Prairie Preserve, now comprised of nearly 19,000 acres. This additional conserved land is integral to CPC’s long-term landscape conservation goals, contributing to the health of the region for present and future generations.

Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of Coastal Prairie Conservancy, expressed, “We are pleased to have permanently preserved additional land as part of the Katy Prairie Preserve, ensuring its availability for cattle grazing and grassland bird habitat in perpetuity. In a region that is experiencing significant development pressure, it is deeply gratifying to know that this land will continue to support bobwhite quail, meadowlarks, and other species forever.”

Piacentini added, “With this property connected to other protected lands, the Coastal Prairie Conservancy has successfully expanded a contiguous area dedicated to sustaining the coastal prairie ecosystem.”

This project was funded through a generous donation from the landowner, as well as philanthropic grants from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, the Galveston Bay Estuary Program – Conservation Assistance Program, Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program, Texas Land Trust Council, and a competitive grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation ConocoPhillips SPIRIT of Conservation Program. The project also received financial assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. As CPC celebrates the completion of this project, the organization is extremely grateful for these partnerships and looks forward to continued collaboration, emphasizing the collective effort needed to enhance and secure the long-term conservation of vital lands in southeast Texas.

For more information, visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org.

Link to photo here.

Photo caption: Coastal prairie preservation ensures that critical grasslands are forever conserved for birds like the eastern meadowlark.