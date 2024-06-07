Seeking a Career Opportunity? Your Future is Bright at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office!

Houston, TX – Calling all graduating high school seniors: Are you eager to begin a career in law enforcement? The Harris County Sheriff’s Office welcomes you to our Career Fair on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the HCSO Academy at 2316 Atascocita Road, Humble, TX 77396.

We warmly invite you to this exciting event where you can explore various career paths in law enforcement and engage with our representatives. The event is open to all. This is a fantastic opportunity to dive into law enforcement and discover the opportunities within our agency.

HCSO is currently looking for qualified candidates to be detention and communication officers. The starting salaries are competitive, with Detention Officers earning $22.39 per hour and Communication Officers earning $21.39 per hour. Besides competitive pay, HCSO provides a comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance, a pension plan, paid vacation, and more.

Eligible candidates must be 18 or older and possess a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. No prior experience is required.

At the Career Fair, applicants will learn about the application process, on-site testing, and background screening. They will also gain valuable insights into the responsibilities and benefits of working with one of the largest sheriff’s offices in the nation.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take the first step toward a rewarding career in law enforcement. Please mark your calendars for June 8 and join us at the HCSO Academy.

For more information about career opportunities at HCSO, visit HCSOJobs.com or call 713-877-5250. We look forward to seeing you there!