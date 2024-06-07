Katy ISD Students Advance to National Arts Competition

KATY, TX [June 6, 2024] – Sixty-one Katy ISD secondary students have advanced to the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition — the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognitions program for creative teens.
These students earned 70 Gold Keys at the regional competition, with six students receiving Gold Key medals for multiple creative pieces.
“It is a testament to our fine arts program that these students are being considered for national honors in such a prestigious competition,” said G. Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “Our students’ natural talent is nurtured by passionate educators and this is just one example of much-deserved recognition.”
Each year, the Harris County Department of Education, which hosts the regional competition, welcomes art submissions in the following categories: architecture and industrial design; ceramics and glass; comic art; design; digital art; drawing and illustration; editorial cartoon; expanded projects; fashion; film and animation; jewelry; mixed media; painting; photography; printmaking; and sculpture. The competition also recognizes writing submissions in critical essay; dramatic script; flash fiction; journalism; humor; novel writing; personal essay and memoir; poetry; science fiction and fantasy; and short story.
National winners will be announced on June 12. More information about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards can be found here.
The Katy ISD students that have advanced to national competition include:
|Name
|School
|Category
Name of Artwork
|Asher Blut
|Adams Junior High
|Poetry
Helping myself
|Markus Brikho
|Adams Junior High
|Critical Essay
Mars Exploration
|Mason Krueger
|Adams Junior High
|Personal Essay & Memoir
To Live Is To Hurt
|Saakshi Kumar
|Adams Junior High
|Poetry
Under the Stars
|Micah Obonyano
|Adams Junior High
|Poetry
The World WE Live in
|Dishita Patil
|Adams Junior High
|Science Fiction
Awakening of the Heir
|Gina Shim
|Adams Junior High
|Science Fiction
Is This Me?
|Faizaan Syed
|Adams Junior High
|Short Story
Ambrosial Alchemy
|Arjun Yerreddu
|Adams Junior High
|Short Story
WHODUNNIT
|Matthew Wei
|Beck Junior High
|Short Story
Echos in Reverse
|Brenda Guzman Quesada
|Haskett Junior High
|Drawing & Illustration
Stroke of Midnight
|Kristina Tymianski
|McMeans Junior High
|Drawing & Illustration
Joy with the Doctor
|Aanisah Chiedozie
|Morton Ranch Junior High
|Poetry
Fate Is Not Chosen
|Tianqi Hu
|Tays Junior High
|Drawing & Illustration
My little turtle
|Anna Perry
|Tays Junior High
|Critical Essay
AI: The Future of Education
|Antonio Ygnacio
|Tays Junior High
|Drawing & Illustration
Boys Best Friend
|Nevaeh Gregory
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Painting
Vivid
|Dang Gia Vien Nguyen
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Painting
Winter’s Craving
|Michelle Lee
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Game Over
|Sofia Prada
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Personal Essay & Memoir
Let It Go
|Mariya Shpui
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Personal Essay & Memoir
Well; That’s It
|Rachel Yun
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Personal Essay & Memoir
If I Could Go Back In Time
|Moemal Al-Wishah
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
Silent Desolation
|Manahil Ali
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Tribal Threads
|Manahil Ali
|Jordan High School
|Photography
Eureka!
|Reese Banister
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
my home; it’s shared rooms.
|Valeria Dumitrascu
|Jordan High School
|Painting
Generations Connected
|Valeria Dumitrascu
|Jordan High School
|Painting
Cradle
|Valeria Dumitrascu
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
The Domino Effect
|Valeria Dumitrascu
|Jordan High School
|Painting
Out of Reach
|Zoe Guthrie
|Jordan High School
|Sculpture
Is this better than before?
|Arianna Hodge
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
Fields of Awe
|Charlotte Holmes
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
See You Later
|Jocelyn Johnson
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
My Wheelchair
|Krishi Kanani
|Jordan High School
|Mixed Media
Patched Back Together
|Addison McCurdy
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Pocrescophobia
|Charlotte Primrose
|Jordan High School
|Short Story
Seasons change and skin age
|Surya Reddy
|Jordan High School
|Critical Essay
Premedical Weed-Out Courses: An Impact Analysis
|Alejandra Rincon
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Deconstructed
|Amanda Stone
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
To a Flame
|Antara Varma
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
A Eulogy: Survivor’s Edition
|Edlyn Wang
|Jordan High School
|Flash Fiction
Delusion
|Edlyn Wang
|Jordan High School
|Short Story
Mudlark
|Arthur Whittle
|Jordan High School
|Photography
Unveiling
|Catherine Xu
|Jordan High School
|Poetry
you saw tragedy / in me
|Yule Yi
|Jordan High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Endless Ethereality
|Grace Zhang
|Jordan High School
|Personal Essay & Memoir
A Progression on Grief
|Kailee Talton
|Katy High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Black Boy Blues
|Kailee Talton
|Katy High School
|Drawing & Illustration
The Weight Of Expectations
|Kailee Talton
|Katy High School
|Drawing & Illustration
When The Leaves Blow
|Muhammad Rayyan Faisal
|Mayde Creek High School
|Photography
Namaste
|Aerial Chen
|Seven Lakes High School
|Film & Animation
Eyes of the Artist
|Simar Kalra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Painting
Through The Flame of Self-Reflection
|Sahara Karmaker
|Seven Lakes High School
|Film & Animation
Misfits’ Casino
|Melissa Matuk
|Seven Lakes High School
|Painting
Iris
|Natalie Reese
|Seven Lakes High School
|Mixed Media
Charleston Weaver
|Chanwoo Sinn
|Seven Lakes High School
|Drawing & Illustration
The Industrial Woman
|Holden Smith
|Seven Lakes High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Game face
|Dennis Wei
|Seven Lakes High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Mundane Mornings
|Ashley Yang
|Seven Lakes High School
|Mixed Media
Spring Cleaning
|Ziyun Yu
|Seven Lakes High School
|Photography
Dinner
|Deborah Chung
|Taylor High School
|Poetry
how (not) to hide the fact that you’re depressed
|Sophia Tang
|Taylor High School
|Poetry
The Mind-Sea
|Lincoln Brunnert
|Tompkins High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Dream Land
|Haofei Deng
|Tompkins High School
|Digital Art
The Room Book Cover Concept
|Haofei Deng
|Tompkins High School
|Photography
Luminosity
|Grace Ding
|Tompkins High School
|Poetry
dead dove
|Grace Ding
|Tompkins High School
|Poetry
NOT A POEM
|Brianna Lin
|Tompkins High School
|Comic Art
A Thoughtless Struggle
|Ankitaa Sampath
|Tompkins High School
|Drawing & Illustration
Jigsaw of Memories