Katy ISD Students Advance to National Arts Competition

KATY, TX [June 6, 2024] – Sixty-one Katy ISD secondary students have advanced to the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition — the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognitions program for creative teens.

These students earned 70 Gold Keys at the regional competition, with six students receiving Gold Key medals for multiple creative pieces.

“It is a testament to our fine arts program that these students are being considered for national honors in such a prestigious competition,” said G. Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “Our students’ natural talent is nurtured by passionate educators and this is just one example of much-deserved recognition.”

Each year, the Harris County Department of Education, which hosts the regional competition, welcomes art submissions in the following categories: architecture and industrial design; ceramics and glass; comic art; design; digital art; drawing and illustration; editorial cartoon; expanded projects; fashion; film and animation; jewelry; mixed media; painting; photography; printmaking; and sculpture. The competition also recognizes writing submissions in critical essay; dramatic script; flash fiction; journalism; humor; novel writing; personal essay and memoir; poetry; science fiction and fantasy; and short story.

National winners will be announced on June 12. More information about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards can be found here.

The Katy ISD students that have advanced to national competition include:

Name School Category

Name of Artwork
Asher Blut Adams Junior High Poetry

Helping myself
Markus Brikho Adams Junior High Critical Essay

Mars Exploration
Mason Krueger Adams Junior High Personal Essay & Memoir

To Live Is To Hurt
Saakshi Kumar Adams Junior High Poetry

Under the Stars
Micah Obonyano Adams Junior High Poetry

The World WE Live in
Dishita Patil Adams Junior High Science Fiction

Awakening of the Heir
Gina Shim Adams Junior High Science Fiction

Is This Me?
Faizaan Syed Adams Junior High Short Story

Ambrosial Alchemy
Arjun Yerreddu Adams Junior High Short Story

WHODUNNIT
Matthew Wei Beck Junior High Short Story

Echos in Reverse
Brenda Guzman Quesada Haskett Junior High Drawing & Illustration

Stroke of Midnight
Kristina Tymianski McMeans Junior High Drawing & Illustration

Joy with the Doctor
Aanisah Chiedozie Morton Ranch Junior High Poetry

Fate Is Not Chosen
Tianqi Hu Tays Junior High Drawing & Illustration

My little turtle
Anna Perry Tays Junior High Critical Essay

AI: The Future of Education
Antonio Ygnacio Tays Junior High Drawing & Illustration

Boys Best Friend
Nevaeh Gregory Cinco Ranch High School Painting

Vivid
Dang Gia Vien Nguyen Cinco Ranch High School Painting

Winter’s Craving
Michelle Lee Cinco Ranch High School Drawing & Illustration

Game Over
Sofia Prada Cinco Ranch High School Personal Essay & Memoir

Let It Go
Mariya Shpui Cinco Ranch High School Personal Essay & Memoir

Well; That’s It
Rachel Yun Cinco Ranch High School Personal Essay & Memoir

If I Could Go Back In Time
Moemal Al-Wishah Jordan High School Poetry

Silent Desolation
Manahil Ali Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

Tribal Threads
Manahil Ali Jordan High School Photography

Eureka!
Reese Banister Jordan High School Poetry

my home; it’s shared rooms.
Valeria Dumitrascu Jordan High School Painting

Generations Connected
Valeria Dumitrascu Jordan High School Painting

Cradle
Valeria Dumitrascu Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

The Domino Effect
Valeria Dumitrascu Jordan High School Painting

Out of Reach
Zoe Guthrie Jordan High School Sculpture

Is this better than before?
Arianna Hodge Jordan High School Poetry

Fields of Awe
Charlotte Holmes Jordan High School Poetry

See You Later
Jocelyn Johnson Jordan High School Poetry

My Wheelchair
Krishi Kanani Jordan High School Mixed Media

Patched Back Together
Addison McCurdy Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

Pocrescophobia
Charlotte Primrose Jordan High School Short Story

Seasons change and skin age
Surya Reddy Jordan High School Critical Essay

Premedical Weed-Out Courses: An Impact Analysis
Alejandra Rincon Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

Deconstructed
Amanda Stone Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

To a Flame
Antara Varma Jordan High School Poetry

A Eulogy: Survivor’s Edition
Edlyn Wang Jordan High School Flash Fiction

Delusion
Edlyn Wang Jordan High School Short Story

Mudlark
Arthur Whittle Jordan High School Photography

Unveiling
Catherine Xu Jordan High School Poetry

you saw tragedy / in me
Yule Yi Jordan High School Drawing & Illustration

Endless Ethereality
Grace Zhang Jordan High School Personal Essay & Memoir

A Progression on Grief
Kailee Talton Katy High School Drawing & Illustration

Black Boy Blues
Kailee Talton Katy High School Drawing & Illustration

The Weight Of Expectations
Kailee Talton Katy High School Drawing & Illustration

When The Leaves Blow
Muhammad Rayyan Faisal Mayde Creek High School Photography

Namaste
Aerial Chen Seven Lakes High School Film & Animation

Eyes of the Artist
Simar Kalra Seven Lakes High School Painting

Through The Flame of Self-Reflection
Sahara Karmaker Seven Lakes High School Film & Animation

Misfits’ Casino
Melissa Matuk Seven Lakes High School Painting

Iris
Natalie Reese Seven Lakes High School Mixed Media

Charleston Weaver
Chanwoo Sinn Seven Lakes High School Drawing & Illustration

The Industrial Woman
Holden Smith Seven Lakes High School Drawing & Illustration

Game face
Dennis Wei Seven Lakes High School Drawing & Illustration

Mundane Mornings
Ashley Yang Seven Lakes High School Mixed Media

Spring Cleaning
Ziyun Yu Seven Lakes High School Photography

Dinner
Deborah Chung Taylor High School Poetry

how (not) to hide the fact that you’re depressed
Sophia Tang Taylor High School Poetry

The Mind-Sea
Lincoln Brunnert Tompkins High School Drawing & Illustration

Dream Land
Haofei Deng Tompkins High School Digital Art

The Room Book Cover Concept
Haofei Deng Tompkins High School Photography

Luminosity
Grace Ding Tompkins High School Poetry

dead dove
Grace Ding Tompkins High School Poetry

NOT A POEM
Brianna Lin Tompkins High School Comic Art

A Thoughtless Struggle
Ankitaa Sampath Tompkins High School Drawing & Illustration

Jigsaw of Memories

 