Katy ISD Revises Schedule for Summer Food Service

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available for all Students
KATY ISD [June 6, 2024] – To continue meeting our community’s needs, Katy ISD has revised the times for several locations for summer meals, effective Monday, June 10.
The revised times are:
- Schmalz Elementary – Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 a.m.
- Stephens Elementary – Lunch from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Opportunity Awareness Center – Breakfast from 7:00-8:30 a.m. and Lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
As a reminder, the District is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children, aged 18 and under, regardless of their enrollment. Meals are available at the locations, dates and times listed below.
“Katy ISD continues to support families throughout the summer by providing free meals to students throughout the district,” said Donna Pittenger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services. “Any child aged 18 and under can receive a free meal, regardless of whether they are a Katy ISD student.”
Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.
|Location
|Dates
(Monday-Thursday)
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Memorial Parkway Elementary
(21603 Park Tree Lane, Katy 77450)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Schmalz Elementary
(18605 Green Land Way, Houston 77084)
|June 3-27, 2024
|New Time
7:30 – 9:00 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Stephens Elementary
(2715 North Fry Road, Katy 77449)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|New Time
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Haskett Junior High
(25737 Clay Road, Katy 77493)
|June 10-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m.
|Opportunity Awareness Center
(1732 Katyland Drive, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 30, 2024
No service July 1-5
|New Time
7:00 – 8:30 a.m.
|New Time
10:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Paetow High School
(23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade
(19202 Groeschke Road, Houston 77084)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|9:30 – 11:30 a.m.