Katy ISD Revises Schedule for Summer Food Service

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available for all Students

KATY ISD [June 6, 2024] – To continue meeting our community’s needs, Katy ISD has revised the times for several locations for summer meals, effective Monday, June 10.

The revised times are:

Schmalz Elementary – Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Stephens Elementary – Lunch from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Opportunity Awareness Center – Breakfast from 7:00-8:30 a.m. and Lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

As a reminder, the District is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children, aged 18 and under, regardless of their enrollment. Meals are available at the locations, dates and times listed below.

“Katy ISD continues to support families throughout the summer by providing free meals to students throughout the district,” said Donna Pittenger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services. “Any child aged 18 and under can receive a free meal, regardless of whether they are a Katy ISD student.”

Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.