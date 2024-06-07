Cornyn: Sam Houston State University to Receive More Than $2.2M for Specialized Workforce Development

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that Sam Houston State University was awarded a federal grant of $2,219,533 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program to support a skilled workforce and to expand career pathways for students with disabilities:

“Government must work hand in glove with the private sector and academia in order to provide a trained workforce,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This award will give Sam Houston State the resources to expand workforce development opportunities and help ensure that students with disabilities in rural areas can get well-paying jobs.”

Background:

The Rural Postsecondary & Economic Development Grant Program expands workforce development opportunities and encourages students in rural areas to pursue and complete two-year or four-year degrees at colleges or universities, vocational programs, or trade schools so they are prepared for high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand jobs in the region. Texas has an estimated 47,000 students with disabilities who are living in rural communities and need more support to succeed in postsecondary education and get competitive jobs. The Garrett Center on Transition and Disability Studies at Sam Houston State University will work with the Texas Workforce Commission and all campuses of Texas State Technical College to promote workforce development, improve college readiness, and support the transition from school to employment for students with disabilities in rural areas.

