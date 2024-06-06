TRADITION CONTINUES: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ AWARDS $1.4 MILLION IN EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS TO TEXAS 4-H STUDENTS

JUNE 6, 2024 — HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo proudly awards 70 4-H students across Texas with $1.4 million in education funding. These scholarship recipients will be recognized at the annual 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas, on June 6, 2024.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program share one common goal: developing and supporting the education of Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “It is our honor to be able to award these students with the opportunity to continue their education. Their passion and ambition to prosper is something we are so proud to support.”

These 4-H scholars represent 51 different counties across the state and will attend colleges and universities across Texas. The schools these students will attend include Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Blinn College, Abilene Christian University, and West Texas A&M University, among others. These students have chosen 25 different fields of study, with the top five chosen majors being animal science, agricultural development, business, poultry science, and agricultural communications.

Each of the 4-H scholarship recipients will receive $20,000 toward a four-year undergraduate degree for a total commitment of $1.4 million. These students were selected by 4-H officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic achievements, and financial need. This is the 67th year that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has awarded 4-H programs scholarship funding.

These 70 scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $27 million in support of Texas youth and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s continued educational commitment can be found at rodeohouston.com.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.