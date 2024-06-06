THE GEORGE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO GRANTMAKING TEAM

Internal Promotions Designed to Strengthen Grantmaking Strategy and Programs, Help Assist More Fort Bend County Causes and Citizens

RICHMOND, TX — The George Foundation is pleased to announce an expansion of our grantmaking team to further strengthen our grantmaking strategy and programs in pursuit of our mission to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents.

Tempestt Bui has been promoted to Program Associate within the Grant Department. Her expanded role includes managing the department’s data and grant application portal. Before joining The George Foundation in 2019, Mrs. Bui worked as a nonprofit professional in Rhode Island for eight years focusing on college access for underrepresented youth and striving to improve high school graduation rates and post-secondary success. Mrs. Bui, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from St. John’s University in New York and recently earned her Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, is dedicated to fostering grantee relationships, sharing their stories of impact, and advancing the mission-driven work of the Foundation.

Donna Neuman also recently transitioned to a new role as Program Officer for the Foundation. Ms. Neuman has worked for the Foundation since 2019, and in her new capacity, she joins the Grants Team to evaluate funding requests and collaborate with potential grantees across the Foundation’s strategic focus areas of Health, Education, Human Needs, and Community Investment. Ms. Neuman has extensive philanthropy and nonprofit management experience, marked by leadership roles in organizations such as The Academic Distinction Fund and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Additionally, she has served as an organizational development consultant for the Louisiana Supreme Court, the National CASA Association, and the Council for a Better Louisiana. Ms. Neuman holds an education degree with honors from the University of Louisiana in Layette and has completed coursework toward a master’s degree in Organizational Communication.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join the Grants Team and work side-by-side with our nonprofit partners to support The George Foundation’s impact in our community.” Donna Neuman, Program Officer.

“The expansion of the Grants Team will allow the Foundation to leverage internal talent to support our growing work in Fort Bend County, and I’m excited for what Tempestt and Donna can bring to the table in their roles of increased responsibility,“ stated CEO Roger Adamson.

ABOUT THE GEORGE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1945 by Mamie and Albert George, The George Foundation is committed to building and supporting a vibrant and prospering local community in Fort Bend County. Over the last 80 years, the Foundation has invested over $300 million in the people and places that make Fort Bend County special – from early childhood programs, to abuse and prevention initiatives, health care for the indigent, affordable housing, schools to educate our youth and build job skills, hospitals and clinics, senior services, and college scholarships. For more information, please go to: https://www.thegeorgefoundation.org/.