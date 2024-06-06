Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Honoring 80th Anniversary of D-Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched Operation Overlord, the code name for the massive Allied invasion of Normandy, France, with more than 150,000 troops. More than 29,000 U.S. servicemembers were killed or injured in the Normandy operation, including more than 6,000 on the first day of the landing. The brave servicemembers who took part contributed to one of the most pivotal victories of World War II against Axis forces, the first step in a prolonged, costly, and ultimately successful campaign to liberate Europe.

In honor of the 80th anniversary, Sen. Cruz said, “Tens of thousands of Allied forces displayed such heroism on the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago in Nazi-occupied France that they altered the course of history. As we reflect upon the anniversary of this perilous operation, we honor the courage and sacrifice of the Americans who charged headfirst into danger and sacrificed life and limb to preserve liberty for not only us but throughout the world. May we never forget their extraordinary sacrifice and bravery, and may their legacy continue to inspire generations to come.”

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz co-sponsored a resolution that passed the U.S. Senate this week which commemorates the historic D-Day operation. The widely bipartisan resolution expresses gratitude and appreciation to the members of the U.S. Armed Forces and Allied troops responsible for carrying out this unprecedented maneuver that proved decisive in securing victory in Europe.

