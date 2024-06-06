Rotary Club of Katy Empowers Dreams: Scholarships Ignite Pathways to Excellence

Katy, Texas — May 30, 2024

Rustic Beckendorff Farms in northwest Katy was the placid backdrop for the 2024 Rotary Club of Katy Scholarship Awards & Dinner. It was here that 23 deserving students from the Katy Independent School District (KISD) stepped under the chandeliers lights to receive scholarship awards which will support their educational journey at 2-year or 4-year trade schools and colleges and begin the promise of a brighter future.

Guiding Lights:

Generosity Unleashed: The Katy Rotary, fueled by unwavering commitment, bestowed over $120,000 in scholarships upon these remarkable young people. Their dreams, once whispered to parents and close friends, now find wings through this transformative gift. Since 2013, Katy Rotary has awarded 199 scholarships totaling $646,500 and each year the total awarded increases. Let’s keep that up! Triathlon and Rice Harvest Festival: The heartbeat of our giving activities resonates through events like the epic Katy Triathlon, the rejuvenated Katy Rice Harvest Festival and the nationally recognized Wild West Brewfest. These celebrations of community and fellowship have fueled the scholarship fund, ensuring that dreams are not mere abstractions but tangible paths forward. Every sponsorship dollar and every dollar donated goes back to our Katy community.

The Journey Begins:

Needs and Merit United: Scholarships, like compass needles, point toward both need and merit. The Rotary Club of Katy believes that every student's potential deserves nurturing. These awards honor not just academic prowess but also the courage to dream beyond the ordinary.

Meet Two of Our Shining Stars:

Seth Janak , a proud James E. Taylor High School alum, exclaimed, “This scholarship will allow me to go to my dream Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to attend A&M so this scholarship will allow me to do that.”

, a proud James E. Taylor High School alum, exclaimed, “This scholarship will allow me to go to my dream Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to attend A&M so this scholarship will allow me to do that.” Ainslie Ferguson, a Cinco Ranch graduate with stardust in her eyes, shared, “This scholarship will help me to become a biomedical engineer at Rochester Institute of Technology. It will help me to further my education and beneﬁt the world by helping the medical ”

Community Champions:

The Rotary Club of Katy thrives on its motto: “Service Above Self.” These community champions, woven into the fabric of Katy, have rallied together. Their commitment to caring for their own—neighbors, friends, and future leaders—has sparked unprecedented fundraising success. Come volunteer! We do cool stuff AND help the community!

“Their dreams are our legacy. Together, we build bridges to brighter horizons.”

