TDLR Releases 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, Announces Goals and Legislative Priorities for 2025 Legislative Session

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation released its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan and Supplemental Schedule which can be found at https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/StratPlan/2024/TDLR-Strategic-Plan-FY-2025-29.pdf and https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/StratPlan/2024/TDLR-Strategic-Plan-FY-2025-29-Supplemental-Schedules.pdf.

The plan is the result of months of effort and input from licensees and other stakeholders. During this process, TDLR collected more than 6,000 public comments that were essential to the agency’s efforts to continue improving services.

The TDLR Strategic Plan outlines the agency’s priorities for the 89th Legislative Session that begins in January 2025, including:

Seeking continued funding for the Legacy Systems Replacement Project. The new licensing system will eliminate the inefficiencies and redundancies of TDLR’s antiquated and disparate legacy systems.

Strengthening current laws to prevent barbering and cosmetology license holders from performing medical procedures. The performance of certain medical procedures by persons who are not authorized or licensed to perform those procedures poses a serious health risk for individuals having the procedures performed.

Providing for an omnibus advisory board clean-up bill that would amend the advisory board language for TDLR-regulated programs that have advisory boards. This would allow TDLR to make the number of members of each board, the types of members, and the terms they serve more consistent, allowing for greater agency efficiency in the administration, oversight, and support of the 33 advisory boards.

Creating a statutory provision that allows TDLR to work with the Texas Education Agency to support career and technology education programs and explore the development of apprenticeship programs. TDLR would be able to assist with the establishment of career and technology programs focusing on our regulated industries that have large numbers of licensees retiring and that lack newly trained, licensed professionals.

Allowing Podiatrists to enter into delegation agreements with advanced practice registered nurses. Unlike other medical doctors, podiatrists are unable to delegate provision of care. Podiatrists will be able to care for more patients at less cost while improving access to care with the assistance of advanced practice registered nurses.

Adding an alternative to filing notices in newspapers of general circulation. Adding alternate, more modern methods of notice, such as through the internet, would create an additional pathway for the public to see the notice in areas where there is no newspaper of general circulation.

The plan also includes 7 agency goals during the next four years: