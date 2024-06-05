Sens. Cruz, Cantwell Introduce Legislation to Better Prevent, Forecast, and Fight Wildfires

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member on the Senate Commerce Committee and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chairwoman on the Senate Commerce Committee, recently introduced the Fire Ready Nation Act, bipartisan legislation that will help emergency managers and firefighters better predict, respond to, and prepare for wildfires. The bill makes several reforms to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as well as deploy more federal meteorologists to wildfire frontlines so that responders can incorporate more accurate and timely forecast information into their response plans.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Texans have seen devastating wildfires consume hundreds of thousands of acres across the Lone Star State, particularly in the panhandle. Better forecasting and preparation for such disasters will greatly reduce the damage from fires in the future, helping to protect Texans’ homes and the livelihoods of many farmers and ranchers across the state. I am grateful to partner with Chairwoman Cantwell on this critical legislation to help keep Texans safe and deadly wildfires under control.”

BACKGROUND

This year alone, 170 wildfires have consumed 1.25 million acres in Texas, destroying ranches, killing thousands of cattle, and forcing evacuations. In the panhandle, the Smokehouse Creek fire alone scorched almost 1.1 million acres, setting the record for the largest wildfire in Texas history. Dry, hot, and windy weather combined with dried-out vegetation increased the speed and severity of the wildfires that hit the Texas Panhandle earlier this year, making it more difficult for Texans to respond to the swift-moving flames.

To help address these challenging wildfires, the Fire Ready Nation Act would: