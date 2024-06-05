Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Tiananmen Square

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released the following statement:

Sen. Cruz said, “35 years ago, on June 4, 1989, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sent thousands of soldiers into Tiananmen Square to attack protesters who had peacefully assembled to advocate for freedom in China. The protestors courageously refused to disperse and the CCP’s army opened fire, murdering hundreds.

“Despite the ongoing and unremitting efforts of the CCP to erase this event from history, freedom-loving Chinese people at home and democracies abroad continue to mark and commemorate June 4. The world will never forget the image of a solitary man standing in defiance of a line of tanks. That image continues to stir hearts.

“Today, we remember those murdered in Tiananmen Square and continue to advocate for freedom with the brave Chinese dissidents who continue to stand up, often alone. I am proud to stand with them.”

Sen. Cruz believes that China is the “single greatest geopolitical threat of our time.” He has worked ceaselessly to advance the cause and cases of dissidents. He has also filed and advanced over a dozen pieces of legislation countering Chinese aggression.