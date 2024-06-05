Public Assistance Needed to Identify Next of Kin

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 5/30/2024   Date of

Death/Recovery:

   10/25/2023    
IFS Case Number: ML23-4416 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 HCSO 2310-00496  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/111254  
Recovery Location: 13015 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77037    
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 5’4” – 5’10” Age: 45-65 years Race: Black
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent had no teeth during life and had a healed fracture of the nose that may have resulted in soft tissue changes that were noticeable in life. The decedent was found wearing a brown “Carhartt” brand zip-up coat, size “Large Regular”; a “Matix” brand zip-up hooded jacket, white or grayish in color; T-shirt with writing on the back “Goodyear Wrangler UltraTerrain AT” “Discount Tire”; blue “Dickies” brand pants, “874 Original Fit” style, size 38×30, with black or dark blue fabric belt tied at the front; and black “Puma” brand athletic style shoes with white on the sides and purple laces, US size 10.5. A green and white “Natural pitbull” brand baseball style hat was found near the decedent. A black card with writing “Jesus Christ Loves you” was found in a jacket pocket on the decedent.
CASE DETAILS:
Skeletal remains of an adult male found wearing numerous clothing layers, surrounded by personal effects and

debris (including a black stroller) in a wooded area along West Hardy Road.

PHOTOS: Shoes similar to those found on the decedent – although the decedent had purple shoe laces.

