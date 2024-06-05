Public Assistance Needed to Identify Next of Kin

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|5/30/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|10/25/2023
|IFS Case Number:
|ML23-4416
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|HCSO 2310-00496
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/111254
|Recovery Location:
|13015 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77037
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|5’4” – 5’10”
|Age:
|45-65 years
|Race:
|Black
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent had no teeth during life and had a healed fracture of the nose that may have resulted in soft tissue changes that were noticeable in life. The decedent was found wearing a brown “Carhartt” brand zip-up coat, size “Large Regular”; a “Matix” brand zip-up hooded jacket, white or grayish in color; T-shirt with writing on the back “Goodyear Wrangler UltraTerrain AT” “Discount Tire”; blue “Dickies” brand pants, “874 Original Fit” style, size 38×30, with black or dark blue fabric belt tied at the front; and black “Puma” brand athletic style shoes with white on the sides and purple laces, US size 10.5. A green and white “Natural pitbull” brand baseball style hat was found near the decedent. A black card with writing “Jesus Christ Loves you” was found in a jacket pocket on the decedent.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of an adult male found wearing numerous clothing layers, surrounded by personal effects and
debris (including a black stroller) in a wooded area along West Hardy Road.
PHOTOS: Shoes similar to those found on the decedent – although the decedent had purple shoe laces.
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs