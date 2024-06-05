Public Assistance Needed to Identify Next of Kin

The decedent had no teeth during life and had a healed fracture of the nose that may have resulted in soft tissue changes that were noticeable in life. The decedent was found wearing a brown “Carhartt” brand zip-up coat, size “Large Regular”; a “Matix” brand zip-up hooded jacket, white or grayish in color; T-shirt with writing on the back “Goodyear Wrangler UltraTerrain AT” “Discount Tire”; blue “Dickies” brand pants, “874 Original Fit” style, size 38×30, with black or dark blue fabric belt tied at the front; and black “Puma” brand athletic style shoes with white on the sides and purple laces, US size 10.5. A green and white “Natural pitbull” brand baseball style hat was found near the decedent. A black card with writing “Jesus Christ Loves you” was found in a jacket pocket on the decedent.