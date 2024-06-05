Public Assistance Needed to Identify Deceased Individuals Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

IVAN SANCHEZ-HERNANDEZ – White Male, 01/10/1994: Mr. Sanchez-Hernandez died in the 7400 block of John Ralston Road in Houston, TX on 04/07/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1364.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/121404)

WALTER ANDREWS – White Male, 08/25/1949: Mr. Andrews died in the 8400 block of West Bartell Road in Houston, TX on 04/08/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1381.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/121406)

ARTURO GUTIERREZ – Hispanic Male, 07/02/1969: Mr. Gutierrez died at the Memorial Hermann, Memorial City Hospital in Houston, TX on 04/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1524.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/121410)

OCTAVIANO PANTOJA-RICO – Hispanic Male, 03/22/1963: Mr. Pantoja-Rico may have also gone by Octaviano Rico Pantoja. He died at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, TX on 05/01/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24- 1709.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/122467)

SHARON LEE BETTS – White Female, 07/20/1944: Ms. Betts died in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive in Houston, TX on 05/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1763.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/122677)

MECCA W JONES – Black Male, 01/07/1972: Mr. Jones may have also been known as Mecca Costello Wilson. He died in the 10600 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Houston, TX on 05/05/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24- 1783.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/122471)