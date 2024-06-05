Public Assistance Is Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 5/28/2024 Date of

Death/Recovery: 12/18/2023

IFS Case Number: ML23-5165 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number: Humble PD 23-

006226

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/116351

Recovery Location: 500 block of FM 1960, Humble, TX 77338

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male Height: 5’1” – 5’8” Age: 30-50 years Race: White

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

No teeth are present in the upper jaw.

CASE DETAILS:

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area that was likely a campsite for the homeless. The decedent was found with many layers of clothing. Black puffy jacket, brand “Sincerely Jules.” Black hooded jacket, brand “Faded Glory”, size 38-40. Hooded jacket, brand “BKLYN Athletics”, size “XL”, with print on front left side reading “Brooklyn Athletics Dept. Project No. #135552222244 Patent #0 ≠ ∞”. Black t-shirt, brand “St. John’s Bay” “Performance Tee”, size “XL/XG”. Black jeans, size “W 32 L 32”. Socks, mid-calf length. Black athletic shoes,

brand “Skechers” “Work Slip Resistant”, size “US 10.5”.

PHOTOS: Text on jacket similar to that worn by the decedent.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs