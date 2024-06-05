Lone Star Flight Museum Events Recognize the 80th Anniversary of World War II’s D-Day

French Veterans of Texas and the Ellington Composite Squadron Color Guard to present colors; Consul General of France in Houston Valerie Baraban to share remarks; Half Price Admission on June 6 for museum visitors.

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2024

WHAT: This Thursday, June 6, the Lone Star Flight Museum will honor and remember the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day was the largest invasion ever assembled that landed 156,000 Allied troops by sea and air on five beachheads in Normandy, France. D-Day was the start of Allied operations which would ultimately liberate Western Europe, defeat Nazi Germany and end World War II.

Come and see the presentation of colors by the French Veterans of Texas and the Ellington Composite Squadron Color Guard. Then hear remarks from the Consul General of France in Houston, Valerie Baraban.

WHEN:

All Day:

LSFM Curator Chris Swancara curated a special exhibit for the 80 th Anniversary of D-Day and includes panels recognizing Texas aviators who flew during D-day, and five works of art from the LSFM collection depicting aircraft that flew at D-day.

Write a note of thanks to WWII Veterans. Thank you cards will be sent to the local Honor Flight Houston and A Million Thanks to be distributed to WWII Veterans and their families.

11 a.m.

Presentation of Colors by French Veterans of Texas and Ellington Composite Squadron Color Guard.

Directly after the presentation of Colors, remarks will be made by Consul General of France, Valérie Baraban.

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

LSFM Docent Brad Adams will talk about the aircraft flown at D-Day and their role in the mission.

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum – 11551 Aerospace Ave., Ellington Airport, Houston

MUSEUM Half Price Thursday! 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HOURS: All visitors will enjoy half price off all admission tickets.

ATTENDING THE EVENT:

Valérie Baraban, Consul General of France

Jane Buckner, Press Officer

Anne-Laure Pol, assistant to the Consul – veteran affairs

Elodie Ricolfi, Executive Director of the French Alliance

Members of French Veterans in Texas

