Harris County Public Health Encourages Men to Prioritize Health this Month

June is Men’s Health Month

HOUSTON — Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is joining the national observance of Men’s Health Month this June by urging men of all ages to take charge of their well-being. Men are often less likely than women to visit the doctor for preventive care, which can lead to delayed diagnoses and poorer health outcomes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the most common health issues affecting men include:

Heart Disease: The leading cause of death for men in the United States

Taking Steps for a Healthier Life

HCPH emphasizes the importance of preventive care for men. Here are some steps men can take to maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce their risk of chronic diseases:

Schedule regular checkups: Visit your doctor for preventive screenings and discuss any health concerns you may have.

For more information on healthy lifestyles and guidelines for people of all ages, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s MyHealthFinder website at health.gov/MyHealthFinder.

Harris County Public Health is committed to promoting the health and well-being of all residents. Prioritizing preventive care and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly improve men’s overall health and longevity.