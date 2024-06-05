First West Nile Virus Mosquito Sample of 2024 Found in Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services’ Environmental Health Division is Activating Evening Spray Operations

Rosenberg, TX – Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) Environmental Health Division’s Mosquito and Vector Control program has confirmed the first positive West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito sample in Fort Bend County for 2024. The positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site inside the 77498 zip code. In response to WNV being identified, FBCHHS’ Environmental Health Division is activating evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito sample was found and surrounding areas using newly acquired county assets for mosquito surveillance and mitigation efforts.

Spray operations will begin on the evening of June 4, 2024, at dusk to reduce the risk of the disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. We will continue spraying operations for three consecutive nights, as weather permits, with ongoing surveillance of the area until there are no confirmed positive mosquito samples. FBCHHS has contacted the City of Sugar Land and Meadows Place for awareness.

“After the recent rains and warmer first months of the year, we are seeing an increase in mosquito populations. We remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes,” said Dr. Gale-Lowe, FBCHHS Director and Local Health Authority.

Mosquitos are present throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, typically most active from June through October. Most people who are infected with WNV show no or only mild symptoms such as low-grade fever and headache. More severe signs and symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, encephalitis, and, rarely, death. If you think you have been infected with WNV, contact your healthcare provider.

KNOW THE 4-Ds OF MOSQUITO SAFETY

The best way to “Fight the Bite”, is by following the 4-Ds of mosquito safety:

Dusk and Dawn Mosquito activity is heightened during these periods. Take the proper precautions of the other D’s when out and about.

Drain Flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

Dress In long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

Defend By using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

For more information on Mosquito Control in Fort Bend County, please visit: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/health-and-human-services/environmental-health/mosquito-control