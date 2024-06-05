Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Data Privacy and Security Initiative to Protect Texans’ Sensitive Data from Illegal Exploitation by Tech, AI, and Other Companies

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a major data privacy and security initiative, establishing a team that is focused on aggressive enforcement of Texas privacy laws. The initiative, housed within the Consumer Protection Division of the OAG, will ensure companies respect Texans’ privacy rights and safeguard their personal data. The team is poised to become among the largest in the country focused on enforcing privacy laws.

The data privacy team will focus on the enforcement of Texas’s privacy protection laws including the Data Privacy and Security Act, the Identify Theft Enforcement and Protection Act, the Data Broker Law, the Biometric Identifier Act, the Deceptive Trade Practices Act and federal laws including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“Any entity abusing or exploiting Texans’ sensitive data will be met with the full force of the law. Companies that collect and sell data in an unauthorized manner, harm consumers financially, or use artificial intelligence irresponsibly present risks to our citizens that we take very seriously. As many companies seek more and more ways to exploit data they collect about consumers, I am doubling down to protect privacy rights,” said Attorney General Paxton. “With companies able to collect, aggregate, and use sensitive data on an unprecedented scale, we are strengthening our enforcement of privacy laws to protect our citizens.”