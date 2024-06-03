The Goats from Rent a Ruminant Texas will arrive June 4th

The goats from Rent A Ruminant® Texas will arrive at the Houston Arboretum this week and will be onsite starting Tuesday, June 4, for approximately a week or however long it takes them to “mow” the area. It’s best to check www.houstonarboretum.org for the latest information on the goats.

They will be working on the three-acre area just south of the Meadow between the South Meadow Trail and the Muscadine Trail along the Outer Loop. You can see the area on the trail map link below. Look at the lower right side of the map to see the trails mentioned.

Thank you for your patience!

Trail Map

https://houstonarboretum.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Trail-Map-8.5×11.pdf