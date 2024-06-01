Katy ISD Names New Principals of Adams and McDonald Junior High Schools

KATY, TX [May 31, 2024] – Today, Katy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ken Gregorski, announced new principals for Adams and McDonald junior high schools. Marc Kampwerth will officially assume his role of principal at Adams Junior High on June 3, 2024, and Dr. Kelli McWashington will begin her tenure as principal at McDonald Junior High on June 19.

Known for creating strong and positive school cultures, Kampwerth currently serves as principal of Fielder Elementary, and previously as assistant principal of Morton Ranch Elementary. With more than two decades of experience in education, his career has included positions in Cy-Fair and Lamar Consolidated ISD’s.

“I am very excited to represent the Viking family and look forward to building positive relationships which will continue the long legacy of academic achievement and service that Adams exemplifies,” said Kampwerth.

Recognized for her leadership strengths in coaching and nurturing other educators, Dr. McWashington has nearly three decades of experience in public education. She currently serves as Principal of DeSoto ISD’s McCowan Middle School, with her previous roles including department chair, team leader, instructional coach, and assistant principal.

“I am thrilled to join the Panther family at McDonald Junior High,” said Dr. McWashington. “Working with students, families and staff, I know that we will continue the school’s long history of achievement and together, reach even greater heights.”

“Mr. Kampwerth has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to excellence as a campus leader in Katy ISD schools,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “While Dr. McWashington is a passionate educator who has a proven track record of student achievement and school leadership. I have no doubt that these two appointees will excel in their new roles.”

Kampwerth holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville and a Master of Science in Education Leadership from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

McWashington holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision from McNeese State University, Masters of Education in Administration Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Doctor of Education from Capella University.