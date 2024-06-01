Katy ISD Inviting Dedicated Educators to Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair

KATY, TX [May 31, 2024] – Katy ISD is seeking to hire dedicated and talented educators to join the team! In preparation for the 2024-25 school year, the district will be hosting a Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair on Monday, June 17, from 9-11 a.m. at Legacy Stadium. Administrators from the district’s elementary and secondary campuses will be in attendance for on-site interviews and to answer questions.

Visitors to the fair should bring their resume and proof of their Texas teaching certification or a Statement of Eligibility (SOE) from their Alternative Certification Program.

“Katy ISD continues to grow and we are excited about opening two new schools in the upcoming school year – Nelson Junior High and Freeman High School,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This is a great opportunity for passionate educators to join Katy ISD, Houston’s top school district.”

Katy ISD is ranked as the #1 public school district in the Houston area, earning an A+ overall grade on Niche. The district was also named a 2023 Forbes Best Employer in Texas and is the fifth-largest school district in Texas. Visit the Katy ISD Human Resources webpage to learn more the district.