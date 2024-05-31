Rep. Troy E. Nehls Released the Following Statement on President Trump Trial Verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement regarding the President Trump trial verdict:

“Today is one of the darkest days in the history of our country,” said Congressman Nehls. “I don’t know if our country can ever recover from the abuse of this government on President Donald Trump. I hope the American people will see through this and do the right thing for the future of our country, as we know Judge Merchan is compromised to the core. He’s scum.

There is no doubt in my mind this will be overturned on appeal. You have poked the bear, and I will fight like hell to get President Trump back in the White House.”