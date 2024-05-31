Protect Your Lungs – Say NO to Tobacco and Vaping!

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day!

HOUSTON – Today is World No Tobacco Day. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins the global movement led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to spotlight the tobacco industry’s harmful practices. This year’s theme, #TobaccoExposed, encourages young people around the world to fight for better protection against the tobacco industry’s sneaky advertising methods.

The HCPH Tobacco/Vaping Prevention and Cessation program (TC) is dedicated to informing people about the risks of tobacco and vaping. The TC program works to teach the community and decrease the number of people using these harmful products. Through various efforts, participants are given knowledge and tools to help them stop smoking and vaping. Also, the program connects people with important support services for additional help in quitting tobacco and vaping.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 16 million Americans live with a disease caused by smoking. Cigarette smoking and tobacco use are the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah, and chewing tobacco. Smoking and secondhand smoke exposure cause more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States. This is nearly one in five deaths.

The tobacco industry continues to target young people, making their products appear appealing and using social media and streaming services to attract them. This kind of advertising is dangerous for everyone’s health because smoking can cause a lot of serious health issues.

Nicotine, which is found in tobacco, is very addictive and causes more than 8 million deaths each year. Low- and middle-income countries are especially affected by the tobacco industry’s presence. Additionally, exposure to second-hand smoke leads to 1.2 million deaths annually, impacting almost half of all children who breathe in air polluted by tobacco smoke.

Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ of the body. It causes many diseases and reduces the health of people who smoke. Diseases caused by smoking include:

Cancer

Heart disease and stroke

Lung diseases

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis

Smoking also increases the risk of tuberculosis, certain eye diseases, and problems with the immune system, including rheumatoid arthritis

Exposure to secondhand smoke is a big concern for public health. It leads to over 40,000 deaths in nonsmoking adults and 400 deaths in babies every year. In adults, secondhand smoke can cause serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer. Children who are around secondhand smoke are especially at risk. They have a higher chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, ear disease, severe asthma, breathing problems, and slower lung growth.

The rise of heated tobacco products (HTPs) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as electronic cigarettes, presents new challenges. These products, also known as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, vapes, vape pens, and ENDS, come in various shapes and sizes and usually contain nicotine. It’s important to understand the facts about these products, their health effects, and the risks associated with vaping. While the long-term impact of these products remains uncertain, the immediate risks are clear.

HCPH calls on the Houston community to support World No Tobacco Day and advocate for stronger policies that protect young people from the tobacco industry’s predatory tactics. By raising awareness and promoting healthy, tobacco-free lifestyles, we can safeguard our youth and reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

Visit the WHO’s official campaign page for more information about World No Tobacco Day and how you can get involved. Visit the CDC’s Smoking and Tobacco Use webpage for more information, resources, and data about smoking and tobacco use. Follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.