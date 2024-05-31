OAG Lawsuit Shuts Down Illicit Massage Business in Austin Area

AUSTIN – On May 15, 2024, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit asking the Williamson County Courts to stop Sun Spa, located in Austin, Texas, from operating an illicit massage business on Pond Springs Road. The lawsuit was filed after an investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (“OAG”) Human Trafficking Unit found evidence of illicit sexual activity occurring at the business.

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit against Sun Spa is part of an effort to eliminate illicit massage businesses throughout the State of Texas.

Under Attorney General Paxton’s leadership, the OAG’s Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division has successfully closed multiple illicit massage businesses in central Texas through the Landlord Engagement Program. A previous lawsuit resulted in the closure of Essence Spa, and cooperative property owners issued notices to vacate to four additional illicit massage businesses in the Austin area. Similarly, property owners in San Antonio closed three illicit massage businesses after OAG notified them of illegal activity.

An estimated 9,000 illicit massage businesses operate throughout the country, with an estimated 1,000 operating in Texas. These businesses sell commercial sex under the guise of legitimate massage services and many of the women employed at such establishments are victims of human trafficking. Attorney General Paxton is committed to ending human trafficking in Texas and has made closing businesses that enable trafficking a priority for his office.