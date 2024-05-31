MEET BESTSELLING AUTHOR ROMINA GARBER AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a “Meet & Greet with Young Adult Author Romina Garber” on Friday, June 14, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

New York Times bestselling Young Adult author Romina Garber, who also writes under the pen name of Romina Russell, will talk about her road to publication, her Lobizona duology, and the upcoming summer release of her novel, Castle of the Cursed.

A limited number of copies of the new book will be given away at the event.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).