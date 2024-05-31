Lone Star Flight Museum Board of Directors Names Anna Hawley President & CEO.

Hawley will officially take office following the retirement of Lt. Gen. Doug Owens.

HOUSTON, TEXAS (May 30, 2024) – The Board of Directors of the Lone Star Flight Museum has enthusiastically named Anna Hawley the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the museum. Currently serving as the museum’s Chief Operating Officer, Hawley will succeed museum CEO Lt. Gen. Doug Owens USAF, (ret.), who has led the organization for the past eight years. She will assume the leadership role beginning June 1, 2024.

Owens was instrumental in the museum’s move from Galveston Island to Ellington Airport in 2017. Under his leadership, the newly imagined flight museum opened with a vision and mission that focused on celebrating aviation history as well as promoting STEM education through the science and wonder of flight. Leading the organization toward incredible successes and navigating weather and pandemic-related challenges, Owens now leaves the museum growing and thriving.

Owens said, “I am very proud of where the museum is today, and my thanks go to our board of directors and wonderful team of staff and volunteers that made it happen. With their collective vision and support, the museum is poised for even greater growth and impact. I am excited for Anna and the leadership she will bring to the position and wish her and the staff nothing but success!”

Chairman of the Board of Directors and former U.S. Congressman Pete Olson added, “Anna has worked alongside Doug for more than five years and has been an integral part of the museum’s increased visitors, growth of our education programs and impact in the community. She will continue the work initiated by Doug and lead the museum toward even greater success with innovative experiences not seen at other aviation museums. Her almost three decades of non-profit leadership, marketing, operations, tourism, and museum industry experience is exactly what the Lone Star Flight Museum needs in this next phase of our strategic plan. Anna is the right person at the right time to keep our museum soaring higher.”

Hawley said, “I am thrilled to begin my new role as president and CEO and honored to have the support and confidence of the board of directors. As a native Houstonian, I am excited to lead what I believe is one of the best museum experiences in a city with dozens of great museums. I’m proud to be part of this museum and to have worked alongside General Owens. I wish him well and thank him for his leadership.”

Hawley will lead a staff of 43 full and part-time museum staff and more than 100 volunteers. Jerry Scott, an aviation-industry veteran and the current Director of Flight Operations at the museum, has been named Chief Operating Officer and will assume this new role on June 1.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.

