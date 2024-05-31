Free Fishing Day in Texas Scheduled for June 1

AUSTIN – The Texas tradition of Free Fishing Day returns this Saturday, June 1, at public waterways across the state. Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans and our visitors can pack their tackle boxes, get their fishing poles ready and go fish on any public waterway in the state without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is an annual event that encourages Texans to get outdoors, enjoy nature, and go fishing with family and friends, said Tim Birdsong, Director of TPWD’s Inland Fisheries Division. “Our hope is that experienced anglers will use this opportunity to take others fishing and share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love of the sport.”

Texas boasts an abundance of high-quality fishing opportunities within its 5.7 million acres of public waterways. These waters support recreational opportunities for 4.1 million anglers who spend an estimated $11.1 billion annually on fishing-related expenditures. Fishing is big business in Texas, supporting an estimated 51,380 jobs.

Anglers help sustain Texas fisheries through their purchase of a fishing license, which is the primary source of funding available to TPWD for on-the-ground fisheries management. Conservation efforts such as fisheries monitoring, fish stockings, fish habitat improvements, and angler access improvements are supported through the purchase of fishing licenses, and these efforts help keep Texas one of the best places in the country to go fishing. For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD license page.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high-quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages.

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.