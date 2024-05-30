Texas General Land Office to Tour Project Sites by Helicopter, Celebrate More Than $68 Million for Flood Mitigation Projects in Fort Bend County

AUSTIN – On Thursday, May 30, Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., will visit Sugar Land to celebrate over $68 million in mitigation funds approved for federally eligible Regional Mitigation Program projects in Sugar Land and Fort Bend County for evacuation route improvements. Commissioner Buckingham will be taking a helicopter tour of the sites that are being improved.
A video of that helicopter tour will be made available.
WHO: Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, local elected officials and partners
WHAT:Tour projects by helicopter, celebrate more than $68 million in Regional Mitigation Program grants to make the city of Sugar Land and Fort Bend County more resilient against future storms.
WHEN: Today – 3:00 pm Thursday, May 30
WHERE: Sugar Land Regional Airport, Sheriff’s Hangar
241 Lee Duggan Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498