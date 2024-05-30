It’s almost time for our summer show!

Saturday, June 15 from 9-4

Inside Campbell Hall @ Pasadena Convention Center

7601 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena TX

Always just $5 at the door, kids 13 and under are free

Free parking!

Free entry for all military, law enforcement and fire/EMS with work ID

Free entry for all teachers & school staff with work ID!

Shop your favorite vintage and handmade vendors inside in the AC!

Midcentury, retro, bohemian, vintage, antique, rustic, primitive finds, vintage clothing, plus handmade goods

See you in Pasadena!