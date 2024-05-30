It’s almost time for our summer show!

Saturday, June 15 from 9-4
Inside Campbell Hall @ Pasadena Convention Center
7601 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena TX
Always just $5 at the door, kids 13 and under are free
Free parking!
Free entry for all military, law enforcement and fire/EMS with work ID
Free entry for all teachers & school staff with work ID!
Shop your favorite vintage and handmade vendors inside in the AC!
Midcentury, retro, bohemian, vintage, antique, rustic, primitive finds, vintage clothing, plus handmade goods
#supportsmallbusiness
Vendor space is available! Apply at junkhippy.com
See you in Pasadena!
