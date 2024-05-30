Hurricane Season Preparedness: Secure Your Home and Family for the Season Ahead

Prepare now to protect your loved ones, especially those with special needs!

HOUSTON – Hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30. It’s important for those living in the Houston area to prepare now. Taking action early can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential risks during the season.

During big storms or hurricanes, residents might go without important services like electricity, water, gas, phone, and internet for several days. Flooding could also block roads, making it hard to get food or medicine. It’s important to plan ahead, especially for those with health or medical needs, to handle these situations.

Whether you’re new to Harris County or have been here a while, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) offers tips to help you prepare before, during, and after a storm.

Disaster Preparation Checklist:

Water: Maintain a supply of one gallon per person per day for at least seven days.

Maintain a supply of one gallon per person per day for at least seven days. Nonperishable/Canned Food: Have at least a seven-day supply on hand.

Have at least a seven-day supply on hand. Flashlight: Make sure you have one with extra batteries.

Make sure you have one with extra batteries. Cash: Keep cash available in case of power outages affecting ATM availability.

Keep cash available in case of power outages affecting ATM availability. Important Documents: Secure copies in a sealable waterproof bag.

Secure copies in a sealable waterproof bag. Medicine: Maintain a seven-day supply of any necessary medications along with required accessories such as pill splitters, syringes, glucose monitors, etc.

Create a Personalized Emergency Plan:

Determine where to go in an emergency and how to get there.

Prepare a list of essential items to bring with you.

Identify who to contact for assistance.

Inform family, friends, and potential helpers of your plans.

Establish a method for receiving emergency updates.

Carry personal protective equipment and any necessary prescription medication.

For those with disabilities or special needs:

Print copies of your health and medical information, including conditions, medications, doctors, insurance, preferred hospital, and emergency contacts. Talk to your doctor about emergency medication supplies and what to do if supplies are disrupted. Also, ask about alternative facilities for treatments like dialysis or chemotherapy if your usual facility is unavailable.

Don’t Forget Your Pets!

Additional planning and supplies are necessary for pet safety during weather emergencies. Consider microchipping, tagging, and making arrangements for their needs. Access the Preparing Your Pets for an Emergency flyer for more information.

Access the HCPH Disasters & Your Health resource for a comprehensive list of essential items for your disaster supplies kit, safety guidelines for power outages, and instructions on mold removal in case of home flooding. Visit readyharris.org to stay informed about the latest hurricane season information, storm updates, evacuation zones, and routes.