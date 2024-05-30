FEMA Crews in Neighborhoods

AUSTIN – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in neighborhoods helping Texans apply for assistance after the storms that began April 26.

These specialists wear FEMA attire and carry photo identification. Sometimes they go door to door and sometimes they visit community locations, such as libraries and other facilities. Local authorities are notified that they will be working in communities. They do not ask for, or accept, money. Their services are free.

Specialists are working in Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.