Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Harris, Jasper, Jones Counties 

AUSTIN — FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Harris, Jasper and Jones counties May 31 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

The centers are located at:

Harris County

Vera B. May Community Center

2100 Wolf Road

Huffman, TX 77336

Jasper County

Jasper County Courthouse Annex

271 E Lamar St., Ste 101

Jasper, TX 75951

Jones County

Jones County Law Enforcement Center

402 2nd St.

Anson, TX 79501

The centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the DRC nearest to you, go to fema.gov/drc.

Residents in Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to gov.

Download the FEMA Appfor mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to gov/drc. You do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for assistance.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For the latest information about the disaster, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.