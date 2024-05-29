TEXAS ACCORDION MUSIC SIZZLES ON SATURDAY NIGHT

WHO: Texas Folklife presents the Accordion Kings & Queens concert.

Texas Folklife presents the 35th annual Accordion Kings and Queens (AKQ) at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7 to 10pm. This highly anticipated annual concert of the state’s most dynamic performers will feature Las Fenix, 3x Grammy Award winner Sunny Sauceda, and Marcus Ardoin & Da Zydeco Legendz. The evening is a showcase of the diverse styles of accordion music performed in Texas. Admission is free and open to all at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, 77030.