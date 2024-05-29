Sen. Cruz Highlights How FAA Reauthorization Will Benefit Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

New FAA law will bring meaningful upgrades to runway safety, airport infrastructure in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ghizlane Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, today hosted a press conference to highlight the passing of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 into law and to highlight the impact the law will have on runway safety, air traffic control, and airport infrastructure for the Austin community.

The bipartisan FAA reauthorization, which Sen. Cruz authored along with Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and was signed into law this month, contains numerous provisions that will improve safety and efficiency at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The law requires the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to hire the maximum amount of air traffic controllers, which will help address staffing shortfalls at the airport. Other provisions include:

The establishment of a Runway Safety Council.

Accelerated deployments of tower simulator systems.

The requirement that the FAA identify and install additional runway surveillance technology at airports like Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

In addition, the FAA reauthorization bill delivered a substantial increase in funding for airport infrastructure projects that will boost capacity and safety. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will receive nearly $2 million more every year for infrastructure projects that will enhance operations at the airport.

About the significant safety improvements coming to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Sen. Cruz said, “This bill is an historic investment into aviation and aviation safety. When you think about flying, the number one priority has to be safety. Every one of us when we get on a plane, or we put our families [on a plane] the most important question is, are we going to land safely or are kids going to be okay? We’ve seen in recent years, far too many near misses.

…

“And so, this bill makes major investments into airline safety. It directs the FAA to hire the maximum number of air traffic controllers. One of the problems leading to the rising number of near misses is a shortage of controllers. The more controllers you have there, the more you’re able to monitor traffic. That also helps with delays, as passengers are wanting to get to their destination quicker.”

FAA Reauthorization Act Delivers for the Lone Star State: