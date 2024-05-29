NFPA Honors Sylvia Peace as the 2024 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year

May 29, 2024 – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has announced that Sylvia Peace, Fire and Life Safety Educator for the Greenville Fire Department in Texas, has been recognized as the 2024 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year. She will receive her award at the annual Stars at Night Awards gala during the NFPA Conference & Expo in Orlando on Sunday, June 16.

Each year, NFPA presents this award to a dedicated educator who is employed by a local fire department or fire marshal’s office in the U.S. or Canada. The recipient of this award consistently and creatively utilizes NFPA’s materials and demonstrates outstanding service in reaching out to the community to address their evolving fire safety needs.

Peace has shown exceptional dedication and innovation in fire and life safety education, particularly in reaching vulnerable populations in her community. As an Educational Messaging Advisory Committee member, she uses NFPA programs to enhance her outreach efforts. She strongly advocates for Fire Prevention Week™ each October and promotes wildfire education through initiatives like Outthink Wildfire™.

Her broader contributions include hosting a Train the Trainer event in Texas for NFPA Steps to Safety™ Prevent Fire and Falls at Home. She also plays a key role in the North Texas Community Risk Reduction group, which organizes conferences and training sessions across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Peace created a Facebook group for Fire and Life Safety Educators, which has grown to over 3,800 members and serves as a vital resource for the community.

She also collaborates with the U.S. Fire Academy on Youth Firesetter Intervention Programs and Community Risk Reduction. Her ongoing involvement with NFPA, Vision 20/20 programs, and the U.S. Fire Academy underscores her commitment to leadership in the field.

