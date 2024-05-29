Katy ISD Summer Food Service Begins June 3

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available
KATY, TX [May 28, 2024] – Let Katy ISD help fuel your summer snackers! Beginning Monday, June 3, the district will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all enrolled students, aged 18 and under at the locations, dates and times listed below.
Two locations – Mayde Creek High School-Ninth Grade Center and Paetow High School – will be community sites, where all students aged 18 and younger can receive meals, regardless of enrollment. Only lunch meals will be available at these locations.
Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.
|Location
|Dates
(Monday-Thursday)
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Memorial Parkway Elementary
(21603 Park Tree Lane, Katy 77450)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Schmalz Elementary
(18605 Green Land Way, Houston 77084)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Stephens Elementary
(2715 North Fry Road, Katy 77449)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Haskett Junior High
(25737 Clay Road, Katy 77493)
|June 10-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m.
|Opportunity Awareness Center
(1732 Katyland Drive, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 30, 2024
No service July 1-5
|7:00 – 8:00 a.m.
|10:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade Center
(19202 Groeschke Road, Houston 77084)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
|Paetow High School
(23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.