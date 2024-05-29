Katy ISD Summer Food Service Begins June 3

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available

KATY, TX [May 28, 2024] – Let Katy ISD help fuel your summer snackers! Beginning Monday, June 3, the district will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all enrolled students, aged 18 and under at the locations, dates and times listed below.

Two locations – Mayde Creek High School-Ninth Grade Center and Paetow High School – will be community sites, where all students aged 18 and younger can receive meals, regardless of enrollment. Only lunch meals will be available at these locations.

Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.