IT summer camps to cultivate young tech pioneers

HOUSTON (May 29, 2024) – A series of HCC summer camps in June and July seeks to introduce middle and high school students to the latest technologies and areas of IT studies.

The camps will be offered at four HCC campuses – Katy, North Forest, Eastside and Missouri City – with topics covering graphic design and AI-generated arts, coding with AI and robotics, and cybersecurity.

“Artificial intelligence has really exploded on the scene and there’s a big job market emerging from AI,” said Raymond Keller, HCC computer networking instructor. “The camps will be highlighting some of these new and expanding areas.”

The weeklong camps include:

June 10 – 14 at HCC Katy campus, 22910 Colonial Parkway in Katy, on graphic design and AI-generated arts.

June 24 – 28 at HCC North Forest campus, 6010 Little York Road, on coding with AI and robotics.

July 8 – 12 at HCC Eastside campus, 6815 Rustic St., on cybersecurity.

July 22 – 26 at HCC Missouri City campus, 1600 Texas Parkway in Missouri City, on cybersecurity.

“These camps will open a window to the STEM knowledge and skills in high demand by companies and industries for the students,” said Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, Ed.D., president of HCC Southwest and vice chancellor of Workforce Instruction for the HCC system. “We hope to inspire them to soon set foot on an educational journey to fulfilling tech careers in the future.”

Students will earn continuing education credits for completing the camps. For registration and details, visit hccs.edu/STEM-camps2024 or call 713.718.7857.