Ruminants coming Thursday May 30

Due to some weather issues in another part of Texas, the goats from Rent-a-Ruminant® Texas will now be at the Houston Arboretum starting on Thursday, May 30 for approximately a week. Their exact departure date is dependent on how quickly they “mow.”

It’s best to check the website at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/goats-at-the-arboretum/ for updates, including date of departure.

The ruminants can be found in a 3-acre area along the Outer Loop between the South Meadow Trail and Muscadine Trail.

The public is encouraged to come out and visit while they are here.