Katy ISD Recognizes the Class of 2024 Military Enlistees

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District is proud to share that seventy-eight students in the Class of 2024 will join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces or military academies.
These young men and women continue the district’s long legacy of military service.
“We commend these graduates and their commitment to public service on our nation’s behalf,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Whether they’ve chosen to continue their education or go directly into service, they will represent Katy ISD well.”
Katy’s ISD military enlistees include:
|Name
|High School
|Branch/Institution
|Ariel Dar Arbel
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Coast Guard
|Rheilyn Cox-Rodabaugh
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Military Academy at West Point
|Tomas Forero
|Cinco Ranch
|Texas Army National Guard
|Phillip Kim
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Air Force
|Zackary Millen
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Coast Guard
|Sydnee Simpson
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Walter Umanzor II
|Cinco Ranch
|Texas Army National Guard
|Elijah Chen
|Jordan
|U.S. Military Academy at West Point
|Abhiram Thupakula
|Jordan
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jesus Yepez
|Jordan
|U.S. Navy
|Cole Barker
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Harrison Bauer
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Emily Coronado
|Katy
|U.S. Army
|Zachary Hensley
|Katy
|U.S. Army
|Jacob Manning
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Rolando Morgan
|Katy
|U.S. Air Force
|Nolberto Ortega Perez
|Katy
|U.S. Army
|Hareshvar Malarvizhi
|Katy
|Texas Army National Guard
|Bernardo Larsen Rodrigues Campos
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Pedro Larsen Rodrigues Campos
|Katy
|U.S. Navy
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Katy
|U.S. Navy
|Xactziri Santos
|Katy
|U.S. Navy
|Jake Vigil
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Victor Alaniz
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Ali Aljumaily
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jacob Beezley
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jonathan Brownell
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Madison Chavez
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Air Force
|Daniella Contreras-Ruano
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Navy
|Michael Fields
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Melany Garcia
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Terry Gwynn
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Air Force
|Samuel Miracle
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Jaila Osbourne
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Navy
|Joseph Ramos
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Roque Solano
|Mayde Creek
|Texas Army National Guard
|Kenji Vang
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Froylan Villa
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Andres Chicas
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Angelina Estrada
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Air Force
|Joshua Garcia
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Maria Marinescu
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Andres Orea
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Nataly Tobar
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Sara Veliz
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Angel Alvarado
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Santiago Amaya
|Paetow
|Texas Army National Guard
|Robert Billingsley
|Paetow
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Yulu Chai
|Paetow
|Texas Army National Guard
|Jean Osny Yacou Derneville
|Paetow
|U.S. Army
|Raduni Mendis
|Paetow
|U.S. Air Force
|Leo Morales
|Paetow
|U.S. Army
|Marilyn Rodriguez
|Paetow
|Texas Army National Guard
|Fabio Rodas
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Alliyah Trainer
|Paetow
|Texas Army National Guard
|Rhynia White
|Paetow
|Texas Army National Guard
|Logan Murray
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Navy
|Anuar Zhumagaliyer
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Allyson Campbell
|Taylor
|U.S. Military Academy at West Point
|Roy Coronado
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Aidan De Los Santos
|Taylor
|U.S. Navy
|Alexandre Kpakote
|Taylor
|U.S. Army
|Matthew Lemaire
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Justin Lopez
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Shandon Davison Mirasol Mattingly
|Taylor
|U.S. Navy
|Tyler Lee Raines
|Taylor
|U.S. Army
|Samuel Randle
|Taylor
|U.S. Navy
|Brian Schaefer
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Kekeli Tokouete
|Taylor
|U.S. Military Academy at West Point
|Albert Trujillo
|Taylor
|U.S. Navy
|Jennifer Wang
|Taylor
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Dorian Dawson
|Tompkins
|U.S. Air Force
|William Duncan
|Tompkins
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|Bianca Gonzales Cercet
|Tompkins
|U.S. Navy
|Henry Chenpin Howard
|Tompkins
|U.S. Navy
|Donovan Kynard
|Tompkins
|U.S. Navy
|Russell Collin Lao
|Tompkins
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
|Keith Taylor
|Tompkins
|U.S. Navy