Katy ISD Recognizes the Class of 2024 Military Enlistees

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District is proud to share that seventy-eight students in the Class of 2024 will join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces or military academies.

These young men and women continue the district’s long legacy of military service.

“We commend these graduates and their commitment to public service on our nation’s behalf,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Whether they’ve chosen to continue their education or go directly into service, they will represent Katy ISD well.”

Katy’s ISD military enlistees include:

 

Name High School Branch/Institution
Ariel Dar Arbel Cinco Ranch U.S. Coast Guard
Rheilyn Cox-Rodabaugh Cinco Ranch U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Tomas Forero Cinco Ranch Texas Army National Guard
Phillip Kim Cinco Ranch U.S. Air Force
Zackary Millen Cinco Ranch U.S. Coast Guard
Sydnee Simpson Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Walter Umanzor II Cinco Ranch Texas Army National Guard
Elijah Chen Jordan U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Abhiram Thupakula Jordan U.S. Marine Corps
Jesus Yepez Jordan U.S. Navy
Cole Barker Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Harrison Bauer Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Emily Coronado Katy U.S. Army
Zachary Hensley Katy U.S. Army
Jacob Manning Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Rolando Morgan Katy U.S. Air Force
Nolberto Ortega Perez Katy U.S. Army
Hareshvar Malarvizhi Katy Texas Army National Guard
Bernardo Larsen Rodrigues Campos Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Pedro Larsen Rodrigues Campos Katy U.S. Navy
Jacob Rodriguez Katy U.S. Navy
Xactziri Santos Katy U.S. Navy
Jake Vigil Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Victor Alaniz Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Ali Aljumaily Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Jacob Beezley Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Jonathan Brownell Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Madison Chavez Mayde Creek U.S. Air Force
Daniella Contreras-Ruano Mayde Creek U.S. Navy
Michael Fields Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Melany Garcia Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Terry Gwynn Mayde Creek U.S. Air Force
Samuel Miracle Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Jaila Osbourne Mayde Creek U.S. Navy
Joseph Ramos Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Roque Solano Mayde Creek Texas Army National Guard
Kenji Vang Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Froylan Villa Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Andres Chicas Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Angelina Estrada Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force
Joshua Garcia Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Maria Marinescu Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Andres Orea Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Nataly Tobar Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Sara Veliz Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Angel Alvarado Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Santiago Amaya Paetow Texas Army National Guard
Robert Billingsley Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy
Yulu Chai Paetow Texas Army National Guard
Jean Osny Yacou Derneville Paetow U.S. Army
Raduni Mendis Paetow U.S. Air Force
Leo Morales Paetow U.S. Army
Marilyn Rodriguez Paetow Texas Army National Guard
Fabio Rodas Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Alliyah Trainer Paetow Texas Army National Guard
Rhynia White Paetow Texas Army National Guard
Logan Murray Seven Lakes U.S. Navy
Anuar Zhumagaliyer Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps
Allyson Campbell Taylor U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Roy Coronado Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Aidan De Los Santos Taylor U.S. Navy
Alexandre Kpakote Taylor U.S. Army
Matthew Lemaire Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Justin Lopez Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Shandon Davison Mirasol Mattingly Taylor U.S. Navy
Tyler Lee Raines Taylor U.S. Army
Samuel Randle Taylor U.S. Navy
Brian Schaefer Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Kekeli Tokouete Taylor U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Albert Trujillo Taylor U.S. Navy
Jennifer Wang Taylor U.S. Naval Academy
Dorian Dawson Tompkins U.S. Air Force
William Duncan Tompkins U.S. Air Force Academy
Bianca Gonzales Cercet Tompkins U.S. Navy
Henry Chenpin Howard Tompkins U.S. Navy
Donovan Kynard Tompkins U.S. Navy
Russell Collin Lao Tompkins U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Keith Taylor Tompkins U.S. Navy

Katy ISD 2024 Military Enlisted Graduates Photo Gallery