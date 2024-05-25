Katy ISD Recognizes the Class of 2024 Military Enlistees

KATY, TX [May 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District is proud to share that seventy-eight students in the Class of 2024 will join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces or military academies.

These young men and women continue the district’s long legacy of military service.

“We commend these graduates and their commitment to public service on our nation’s behalf,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Whether they’ve chosen to continue their education or go directly into service, they will represent Katy ISD well.”

Katy’s ISD military enlistees include:

Name High School Branch/Institution Ariel Dar Arbel Cinco Ranch U.S. Coast Guard Rheilyn Cox-Rodabaugh Cinco Ranch U.S. Military Academy at West Point Tomas Forero Cinco Ranch Texas Army National Guard Phillip Kim Cinco Ranch U.S. Air Force Zackary Millen Cinco Ranch U.S. Coast Guard Sydnee Simpson Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Walter Umanzor II Cinco Ranch Texas Army National Guard Elijah Chen Jordan U.S. Military Academy at West Point Abhiram Thupakula Jordan U.S. Marine Corps Jesus Yepez Jordan U.S. Navy Cole Barker Katy U.S. Marine Corps Harrison Bauer Katy U.S. Marine Corps Emily Coronado Katy U.S. Army Zachary Hensley Katy U.S. Army Jacob Manning Katy U.S. Marine Corps Rolando Morgan Katy U.S. Air Force Nolberto Ortega Perez Katy U.S. Army Hareshvar Malarvizhi Katy Texas Army National Guard Bernardo Larsen Rodrigues Campos Katy U.S. Marine Corps Pedro Larsen Rodrigues Campos Katy U.S. Navy Jacob Rodriguez Katy U.S. Navy Xactziri Santos Katy U.S. Navy Jake Vigil Katy U.S. Marine Corps Victor Alaniz Mayde Creek U.S. Army Ali Aljumaily Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Jacob Beezley Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Jonathan Brownell Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Madison Chavez Mayde Creek U.S. Air Force Daniella Contreras-Ruano Mayde Creek U.S. Navy Michael Fields Mayde Creek U.S. Army Melany Garcia Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Terry Gwynn Mayde Creek U.S. Air Force Samuel Miracle Mayde Creek U.S. Army Jaila Osbourne Mayde Creek U.S. Navy Joseph Ramos Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Roque Solano Mayde Creek Texas Army National Guard Kenji Vang Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Froylan Villa Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps Andres Chicas Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Angelina Estrada Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force Joshua Garcia Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Maria Marinescu Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Andres Orea Morton Ranch U.S. Army Nataly Tobar Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Sara Veliz Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps Angel Alvarado Paetow U.S. Marine Corps Santiago Amaya Paetow Texas Army National Guard Robert Billingsley Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy Yulu Chai Paetow Texas Army National Guard Jean Osny Yacou Derneville Paetow U.S. Army Raduni Mendis Paetow U.S. Air Force Leo Morales Paetow U.S. Army Marilyn Rodriguez Paetow Texas Army National Guard Fabio Rodas Paetow U.S. Marine Corps Alliyah Trainer Paetow Texas Army National Guard Rhynia White Paetow Texas Army National Guard Logan Murray Seven Lakes U.S. Navy Anuar Zhumagaliyer Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps Allyson Campbell Taylor U.S. Military Academy at West Point Roy Coronado Taylor U.S. Marine Corps Aidan De Los Santos Taylor U.S. Navy Alexandre Kpakote Taylor U.S. Army Matthew Lemaire Taylor U.S. Marine Corps Justin Lopez Taylor U.S. Marine Corps Shandon Davison Mirasol Mattingly Taylor U.S. Navy Tyler Lee Raines Taylor U.S. Army Samuel Randle Taylor U.S. Navy Brian Schaefer Taylor U.S. Marine Corps Kekeli Tokouete Taylor U.S. Military Academy at West Point Albert Trujillo Taylor U.S. Navy Jennifer Wang Taylor U.S. Naval Academy Dorian Dawson Tompkins U.S. Air Force William Duncan Tompkins U.S. Air Force Academy Bianca Gonzales Cercet Tompkins U.S. Navy Henry Chenpin Howard Tompkins U.S. Navy Donovan Kynard Tompkins U.S. Navy Russell Collin Lao Tompkins U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Keith Taylor Tompkins U.S. Navy

Katy ISD 2024 Military Enlisted Graduates Photo Gallery