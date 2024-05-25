ANHEUSER-BUSCH AND SILVER EAGLE DISTRIBUTORS HOUSTON PROVIDE A SECOND TRUCKLOAD OF EMERGENCY DRINKING WATER TO SUPPORT FLOOD RELIEF EFFORTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

HOUSTON, TX (Saturday, May 25, 2024) – At the requests of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston delivered a second truckload– more than 103,400 cans – of emergency drinking water in two weeks to local communities in Montgomery County.

Over the last month, Montgomery County and surrounding areas have seen double-digit rainfall totals which have led to flooding that continues to affect local homes and businesses. Both donations of emergency drinking water help the communities impacted by these catastrophic events.

“We are honored to deliver a second donation of emergency drinking water in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, reinforcing our dedication to the well-being of our neighbors,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Houston. Our hearts are with those affected, and we hope these contributions offer relief and support during these challenging times.”

The canned water was delivered Friday, May 24, to Conroe, Texas, where Silver Eagle Houston will work with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those in need.

The water is sourced from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Ft. Collins, Colorado, which alongside the Cartersville, Georgia brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water and help communities in times of disaster in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have donated more than 93 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments across 49 states in support of ongoing relief and preparedness efforts.